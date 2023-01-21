Is Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the DH share is $30.11, that puts it down -163.2 from that peak though still a striking 16.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 770.02K shares over the past three months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $11.44 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by 0.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.60%. The short interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is 4.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.33, which implies an increase of 25.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, DH is trading at a discount of -66.08% off the target high and 3.85% off the low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Definitive Healthcare Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares have gone down -55.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 133.33% against -8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.64 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.59 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.08 million and $46.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.50% and then jump by 33.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.85% per annum.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders own 2.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.76%, with the float percentage being 107.95%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 62.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.1 million shares, is of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $94.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Conestoga Small Cap Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $40.81 million.