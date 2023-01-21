Is Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 7.52% YTD?

During the last session, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.52% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ASPU share is $2.57, that puts it down -678.79 from that peak though still a striking 30.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $9.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 65280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 209.96K shares over the past three months.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ASPU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) registered a 4.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.52% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.11%, and it has moved by 24.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.61%. The short interest in Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.13, which implies an increase of 70.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, ASPU is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -81.82% off the low.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aspen Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) shares have gone down -72.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.67% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.55 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.22 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Aspen Group Inc. insiders own 12.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.18%, with the float percentage being 42.47%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.