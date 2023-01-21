Is Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. The 52-week high for the AGRX share is $15.60, that puts it down -5471.43 from that peak though still a striking 39.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $11.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.79K shares over the past three months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.42%, and it has moved by 55.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.95%. The short interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AGRX is trading at a discount of -971.43% off the target high and -257.14% off the low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agile Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares have gone down -53.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.14% against -4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.40% this quarter and then jump 96.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 124.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.12 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.29 million and $1.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.00% and then jump by 106.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return -26.00% in 2023.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Agile Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.55%, with the float percentage being 0.55%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 29419.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34273.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15418.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $4577.0.