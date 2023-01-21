Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)

During the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. The 52-week high for the VBIV share is $2.02, that puts it down -236.67 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $147.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 998.06K shares over the past three months.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VBIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.57%, and it has moved by 43.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.44%. The short interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 13.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 85.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, VBIV is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VBI Vaccines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares have gone down -35.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.93% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 521.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107k and $81k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,105.60% and then jump by 2,492.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return -29.20% in 2023.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.21%, with the float percentage being 46.46%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 52.34 million shares (or 20.26% of all shares), a total value of $42.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.46 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 million.