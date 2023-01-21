Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Has Been Rising 8.44% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the INTR share is $4.63, that puts it down -80.16 from that peak though still a striking 33.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.21K shares over the past three months.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. INTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $2.57 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.98%, and it has moved by 35.98% in 30 days. The short interest in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.71, which implies an increase of 30.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $4.86 respectively. As a result, INTR is trading at a discount of -89.11% off the target high and 2.72% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.29 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.41 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -505.70% in 2023.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Inter & Co Inc. insiders own 28.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.47%, with the float percentage being 4.85%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 64.51 million shares (or 58.41% of all shares), a total value of $135.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 million shares, is of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a.’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.54 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF owns about 17945.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58500.0 market value.