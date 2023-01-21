I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Received An -36.05% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.60% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the IMAB share is $34.85, that puts it down -415.53 from that peak though still a striking 52.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.19. The company’s market capitalization is $485.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 553.41K shares over the past three months.

I-Mab (IMAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. IMAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

I-Mab (IMAB) registered a 0.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.60% in intraday trading to $6.76 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.79%, and it has moved by 86.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.36%. The short interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.96, which implies an increase of 67.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.80 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, IMAB is trading at a discount of -447.34% off the target high and 43.79% off the low.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that I-Mab has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. I-Mab (IMAB) shares have gone down -36.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.51% against 4.40.

While earnings are projected to return -545.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 26.00% per annum.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

I-Mab insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.51%, with the float percentage being 61.34%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $81.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of I-Mab (IMAB) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $7.9 million.