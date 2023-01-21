How Will Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Look After It Drops -52.58% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.46% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the RAIN share is $14.48, that puts it down -52.58 from that peak though still a striking 77.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $364.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.30K shares over the past three months.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RAIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) registered a 8.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.46% in intraday trading to $9.49 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.61%, and it has moved by 46.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.86%. The short interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.63, which implies an increase of 49.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, RAIN is trading at a discount of -205.58% off the target high and -26.45% off the low.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rain Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) shares have gone up 37.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.17% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then jump 4.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -226.20% in 2023.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Oncology Inc. insiders own 20.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.11%, with the float percentage being 100.01%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 18.76% of all shares), a total value of $19.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 13.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $1.42 million.