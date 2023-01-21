How Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 3.18% YTD?

During the last session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.69% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the QTRX share is $35.98, that puts it down -151.78 from that peak though still a striking 55.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $522.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.01K shares over the past three months.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) registered a 4.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.69% in intraday trading to $14.29 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.84%, and it has moved by 12.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.84%. The short interest in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quanterix Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares have gone down -25.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -65.00% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.30% this quarter and then jump 16.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.03 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.64 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.69 million and $30.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.20% and then drop by -15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.30%. While earnings are projected to return -50.40% in 2023.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Quanterix Corporation insiders own 7.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.91%, with the float percentage being 101.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 7.15% of all shares), a total value of $42.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $20.72 million.