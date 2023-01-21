GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Rose 43.28% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 18.58% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GLDG share is $2.02, that puts it down -50.75 from that peak though still a striking 43.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $222.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $1.34 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.06%, and it has moved by 10.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.56%. The short interest in GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.15 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.85, which implies an increase of 65.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.85 and $3.85 respectively. As a result, GLDG is trading at a discount of -187.31% off the target high and -187.31% off the low.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoldMining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares have gone up 47.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -350.00% against -2.10.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

GoldMining Inc. insiders own 5.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.10%, with the float percentage being 9.65%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.68 million shares (or 4.91% of all shares), a total value of $6.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 6.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.