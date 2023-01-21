Given A -961.79% Drop From High, Can Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.50% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the KPRX share is $39.18, that puts it down -961.79 from that peak though still a striking 37.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 283.28K shares over the past three months.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KPRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.83.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) registered a 9.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.50% in intraday trading to $3.69 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.60%, and it has moved by 19.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.75%. The short interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) is 81940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.50, which implies an increase of 94.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $119.00 respectively. As a result, KPRX is trading at a discount of -3124.93% off the target high and -171.0% off the low.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares have gone down -62.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.34% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.00% this quarter and then jump 83.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.30% in 2023.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.98%, with the float percentage being 7.97%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13678.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 7292.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44845.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3125.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $58825.0.