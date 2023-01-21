Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Are Up 78.95%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.65% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the FREQ share is $5.79, that puts it down -21.89 from that peak though still a striking 78.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $158.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 206.68K shares over the past three months.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FREQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) registered a -3.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.65% in intraday trading to $4.75 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.47%, and it has moved by 139.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.65%. The short interest in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 29.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FREQ is trading at a discount of -110.53% off the target high and 57.89% off the low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares have gone up 115.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then jump 10.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -199.90% in 2023.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.52%, with the float percentage being 24.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 5.03% of all shares), a total value of $8.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $4.75 million.