For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.39% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the COOK share is $10.74, that puts it down -261.62 from that peak though still a striking 16.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.48. The company’s market capitalization is $362.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.56K shares over the past three months.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. COOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Traeger Inc. (COOK) registered a 8.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.39% in intraday trading to $2.97 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.06%, and it has moved by 5.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.29%. The short interest in Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is 7.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.26, which implies an increase of 30.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, COOK is trading at a discount of -102.02% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Traeger Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Traeger Inc. (COOK) shares have gone down -19.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -130.00% against -14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -233.30% this quarter and then drop -433.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.81 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.88 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $162.02 million and $174.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% and then drop by -22.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -394.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.86% per annum.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Traeger Inc. insiders own 10.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.69%, with the float percentage being 96.90%. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.69 million shares (or 20.88% of all shares), a total value of $104.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.1 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Traeger Inc. (COOK) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund owns about 5.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.93 million.