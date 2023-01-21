For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.01% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the LOV share is $3.85, that puts it down -301.04 from that peak though still a striking 45.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $25.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37480.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 108.84K shares over the past three months.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Spark Networks SE (LOV) registered a 20.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.01% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.05%, and it has moved by 1.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.04%. The short interest in Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LOV is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spark Networks SE has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares have gone down -73.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.92% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 412.50% this quarter and then jump 661.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.02 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.44 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.38 million and $47.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 28.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -45.90% in 2023.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Spark Networks SE insiders own 12.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.67%, with the float percentage being 42.95%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 21.69% of all shares), a total value of $18.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5776.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $18425.0.