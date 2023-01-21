Following Its 52-Week Low, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST)’S Share Price Rose 10.55% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -4.29%

During the last session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MIST share is $9.85, that puts it down -159.89 from that peak though still a striking 10.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.39. The company’s market capitalization is $133.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 466.54K shares over the past three months.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MIST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.07% in intraday trading to $3.79 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.19%, and it has moved by 3.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.13%. The short interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) shares have gone down -47.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.20% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.60% this quarter and then jump 2.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 39.80% in 2023.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.88%, with the float percentage being 72.79%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.32 million shares (or 14.38% of all shares), a total value of $26.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.53 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 23347.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21802.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.