Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) On Friday – Up 31.64% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.11% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the FPH share is $6.54, that puts it down -137.82 from that peak though still a striking 31.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $184.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 85320.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 171.71K shares over the past three months.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) trade information

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) registered a 14.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.11% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.52%, and it has moved by 35.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.86%. The short interest in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%.

FPH Dividends

Five Point Holdings LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s Major holders

Five Point Holdings LLC insiders own 7.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.12%, with the float percentage being 79.93%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 20.07% of all shares), a total value of $54.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.63 million shares, is of Third Avenue Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) shares are Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund owns about 4.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $10.61 million.