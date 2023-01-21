Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) At $1.40 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.16% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the FATH share is $11.50, that puts it down -721.43 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $180.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39310.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 65.63K shares over the past three months.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) registered a -17.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.16% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.90%, and it has moved by -25.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.29%. The short interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.2 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 62.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, FATH is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.25 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.21 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 325.60% in 2023.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation insiders own 10.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.68%, with the float percentage being 85.51%. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.4 million shares (or 29.86% of all shares), a total value of $37.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s that is approximately 3.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.