EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 20.15% Year-To-Date

During the last session, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the EVER share is $18.86, that puts it down -6.49 from that peak though still a striking 70.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.23. The company’s market capitalization is $544.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 302.92K shares over the past three months.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. EVER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $17.71 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.24%, and it has moved by 66.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.96%. The short interest in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.20, which implies a decrease of -2.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, EVER is trading at a discount of -24.22% off the target high and 49.18% off the low.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EverQuote Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EverQuote Inc. (EVER) shares have gone up 49.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.42% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then drop -21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.24 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.75 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $102.07 million and $110.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% and then drop by -8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -59.80%. While earnings are projected to return -63.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -11.40% per annum.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

EverQuote Inc. insiders own 31.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.46%, with the float percentage being 95.13%. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.64 million shares (or 6.30% of all shares), a total value of $29.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EverQuote Inc. (EVER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $7.85 million.