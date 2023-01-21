ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. The 52-week high for the EPIX share is $10.98, that puts it down -317.49 from that peak though still a striking 46.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $118.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.39%, and it has moved by 3.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.39%. The short interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.60, which implies an increase of 87.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, EPIX is trading at a discount of -926.62% off the target high and -546.39% off the low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ESSA Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares have gone down -23.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.75% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.00% this quarter and then drop -57.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 16.70% in 2023.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.36%, with the float percentage being 109.38%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 15.62% of all shares), a total value of $15.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.17 million shares, is of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 13.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.