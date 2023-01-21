During The Past Six Months, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Shares Took An -52.43% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.34% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VSTM share is $2.13, that puts it down -261.02 from that peak though still a striking 50.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $110.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) registered a 5.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.34% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.60%, and it has moved by 55.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.90%. The short interest in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 2.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.90, which implies an increase of 84.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, VSTM is trading at a discount of -832.2% off the target high and -408.47% off the low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verastem Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares have gone down -52.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.88% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 153.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50k and $545k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.74% per annum.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Verastem Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.15%, with the float percentage being 60.73%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.99 million shares (or 14.37% of all shares), a total value of $31.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.97 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 10.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 million.