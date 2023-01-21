During The Past Six Months, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Shares Took An -64.75% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.47% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the VNTR share is $2.78, that puts it down -314.93 from that peak though still a striking 38.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $69.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 743.99K shares over the past three months.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. VNTR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) registered a -7.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.47% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.57%, and it has moved by 26.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.01%. The short interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.89, which implies an increase of 24.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, VNTR is trading at a discount of -198.51% off the target high and 25.37% off the low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Venator Materials PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares have gone down -64.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5,400.00% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.70% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $565.71 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.81 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $557 million and $535 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then drop by -6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.10% per annum.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Venator Materials PLC insiders own 10.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.32%, with the float percentage being 26.16%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.52 million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $17.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares are PGIM High Yield Fd and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that PGIM High Yield Fd owns about 23.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 21.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.52 million, or about 7.94% of the stock, which is worth about $17.72 million.