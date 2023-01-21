Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA)’s Stock Is Up 34.62%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.98% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DOMA share is $4.13, that puts it down -694.23 from that peak though still a striking 34.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $141.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 618.63K shares over the past three months.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DOMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) registered a -0.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.98% in intraday trading to $0.52 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.27%, and it has moved by 32.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.81%. The short interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is 7.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.61, which implies an increase of 67.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.45 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, DOMA is trading at a discount of -476.92% off the target high and 13.46% off the low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.93 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -486.80% in 2023.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Doma Holdings Inc. insiders own 45.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.36%, with the float percentage being 69.16%. Foundation Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44.78 million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $46.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.88 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $3.99 million.