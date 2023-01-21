Does Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Still Look Attractive After A 11.31% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.31% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $12.69, that puts it down -578.61 from that peak though still a striking 31.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $241.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. LLAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) registered a 3.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.31% in intraday trading to $1.87 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.31%, and it has moved by 38.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.09%. The short interest in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 126.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.47 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.5 million by the end of Dec 2022.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders own 48.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.58%, with the float percentage being 80.29%. Beach Point Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.81 million shares (or 15.81% of all shares), a total value of $38.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.21 million shares, is of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s that is approximately 9.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $60.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.