Does Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Still Look Attractive After A -2.10% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. The 52-week high for the PIRS share is $3.75, that puts it down -167.86 from that peak though still a striking 39.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $99.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.23K shares over the past three months.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.10%, and it has moved by 43.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.54%. The short interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PIRS is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and -400.0% off the low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares have gone down -27.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.86% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -76.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.26 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.30%. While earnings are projected to return -3.70% in 2023.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.50%, with the float percentage being 66.01%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.08 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $9.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.13 million shares, is of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 5.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.