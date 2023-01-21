Does Local Bounti Corporation’s (NYSE:LOCL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.36% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LOCL share is $9.66, that puts it down -895.88 from that peak though still a striking 8.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $100.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 288.14K shares over the past three months.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LOCL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) trade information

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) registered a 8.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.36% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.65%, and it has moved by -38.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.24%. The short interest in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL) is 3.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.15, which implies an increase of 88.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, LOCL is trading at a discount of -1240.21% off the target high and -183.51% off the low.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Local Bounti Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) shares have gone down -75.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 2.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,290.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.77 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.21 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -566.10% in 2023.

LOCL Dividends

Local Bounti Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL)’s Major holders

Local Bounti Corporation insiders own 61.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.16%, with the float percentage being 44.75%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.12 million shares (or 6.50% of all shares), a total value of $19.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $5.75 million.