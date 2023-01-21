Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) After A 3.76% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.20% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the ICVX share is $18.97, that puts it down -85.62 from that peak though still a striking 77.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $383.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ICVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) registered a 2.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.20% in intraday trading to $10.22 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.76%, and it has moved by 13.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.19%. The short interest in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.67, which implies an increase of 61.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, ICVX is trading at a discount of -271.82% off the target high and -46.77% off the low.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Icosavax Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares have gone up 18.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.34% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.20% this quarter and then drop -23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -86.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $900k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.83 million and $2.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.70% and then drop by -56.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -641.60% in 2023.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Icosavax Inc. insiders own 12.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.28%, with the float percentage being 101.30%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.96 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $34.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.51 million shares, is of Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $6.01 million.