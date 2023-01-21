Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DWAC share is $101.87, that puts it down -550.51 from that peak though still a striking 5.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.80. The company’s market capitalization is $544.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $15.66 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.06%, and it has moved by -8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.78%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.23%, with the float percentage being 7.52%. Pentwater Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 2.03% of all shares), a total value of $14.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16488.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6235.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.