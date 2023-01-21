Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 186.11% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.50% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the DGHI share is $4.65, that puts it down -351.46 from that peak though still a striking 69.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $32.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 103.77K shares over the past three months.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) registered a -5.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.50% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.96%, and it has moved by 120.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.01%. The short interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.09 day(s) to cover.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Digihost Technology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) shares have gone down -18.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 12.90.

While earnings are projected to return 102.90% in 2023.

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Digihost Technology Inc. insiders own 18.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.79%, with the float percentage being 8.28%. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 89753.0 shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $91548.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30166.0 shares, is of Wedbush Securities Inc’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21568.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) shares are Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89753.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $91548.0.