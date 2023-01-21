Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Is Up 13.48% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.66% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the DAWN share is $28.35, that puts it down -26.17 from that peak though still a striking 75.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.55K shares over the past three months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DAWN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $22.47 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.13%, and it has moved by 13.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.75%. The short interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 5.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.50, which implies an increase of 47.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, DAWN is trading at a discount of -175.92% off the target high and -51.31% off the low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares have gone up 16.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.81% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.60% this quarter and then drop -55.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -587.70% in 2023.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.17%, with the float percentage being 105.33%. Canaan Partners XI LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.66 million shares (or 13.15% of all shares), a total value of $172.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.97 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 12.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $160.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $31.42 million.