Can You Get A Quick Recovery From MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Given A -428.46% drop From High?

During the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.84% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the YGMZ share is $6.50, that puts it down -428.46 from that peak though still a striking 36.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $23.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 554.69K shares over the past three months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) registered a 12.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.84% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.42%, and it has moved by -66.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.00%. The short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 53330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -175.80% in 2023.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders own 67.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.88%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 47500.0 shares (or 0.21% of all shares), a total value of $86925.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11041.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $20205.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2711.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4961.0 market value.