Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Given A -258.18% drop From High?

During the last session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.02% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the CIFR share is $3.94, that puts it down -258.18 from that peak though still a striking 65.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $257.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 791.55K shares over the past three months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CIFR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) registered a 16.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.02% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.76%, and it has moved by 76.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.29%. The short interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 26.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, CIFR is trading at a discount of -36.36% off the target high and -36.36% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18 million by the end of Mar 2023.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Cipher Mining Inc. insiders own 83.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.00%, with the float percentage being 66.40%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.24 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $11.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Insight Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $2.63 million.