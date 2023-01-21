Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the BRZE share is $67.48, that puts it down -114.36 from that peak though still a striking 28.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 468.06K shares over the past three months.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BRZE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Braze Inc. (BRZE) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $31.48 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.08%, and it has moved by 16.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.75%. The short interest in Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is 2.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.92, which implies an increase of 21.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BRZE is trading at a discount of -58.83% off the target high and 4.7% off the low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Braze Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares have gone down -27.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.82% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.60% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.69 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.01 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.44 million and $77.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.90% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -134.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc. insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.65%, with the float percentage being 75.70%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 15.21% of all shares), a total value of $272.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.28 million shares, is of Battery Management Corp.’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $166.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $32.21 million.