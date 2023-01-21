Boom Or Bust? Where Will ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.03% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ACMR share is $29.50, that puts it down -172.39 from that peak though still a striking 49.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.46. The company’s market capitalization is $635.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) registered a 4.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.03% in intraday trading to $10.83 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by 26.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.25%. The short interest in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 4.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.57 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACM Research Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares have gone down -36.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.85% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then drop -3.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.91 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.19 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 109.70%. While earnings are projected to return 95.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 42.74% per annum.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc. insiders own 17.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.53%, with the float percentage being 87.15%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $88.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 9.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $87.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $13.27 million.