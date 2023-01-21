Boom Or Bust: Where Does ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.30% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ATIP share is $3.86, that puts it down -865.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $65.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 674.31K shares over the past three months.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ATIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) registered a -11.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.30% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.10%, and it has moved by 34.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.17%. The short interest in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is 4.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.91, which implies an increase of 56.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.40 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ATIP is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares have gone down -68.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -400.00% against -12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -187.50% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.15 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $164.72 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -1725.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. insiders own 2.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.40%, with the float percentage being 93.92%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 116.39 million shares (or 56.19% of all shares), a total value of $164.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.02 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.