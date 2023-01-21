Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Surged 0.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $5.04, that puts it down -152.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $314.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.01K shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.69%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autolus Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares have gone down -31.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.71% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.10% this quarter and then jump 12.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 151.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180k and $166k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,677.80% and then drop by -27.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.10%. While earnings are projected to return 28.50% in 2023.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders own 8.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.56%, with the float percentage being 54.34%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.99 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $35.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.35 million shares, is of Syncona Portfolio Ltd’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.