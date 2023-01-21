Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Has Been Falling -36.76% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.28% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the AHT share is $12.09, that puts it down -98.52 from that peak though still a striking 32.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $206.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 439.84K shares over the past three months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) registered a 6.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.28% in intraday trading to $6.09 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.10%, and it has moved by 18.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.76%. The short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 1.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 50.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, AHT is trading at a discount of -326.93% off the target high and 1.48% off the low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares have gone down -28.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 238.21% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.50% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $323.87 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $299.75 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 96.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.39%, with the float percentage being 43.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.64 million shares (or 7.66% of all shares), a total value of $15.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.43 million shares, is of Varde Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $5.41 million.