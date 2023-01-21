Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Has Dropped -84.41% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ARBK share is $11.65, that puts it down -573.41 from that peak though still a striking 79.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $89.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.34K shares over the past three months.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. ARBK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.83%, and it has moved by 351.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.41%. The short interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.16, which implies a decrease of -49.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.79 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ARBK is trading at a discount of -15.61% off the target high and 54.34% off the low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Argo Blockchain plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shares have gone down -59.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -265.69% against 12.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.97 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -254.00% in 2023.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Argo Blockchain plc insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.24%, with the float percentage being 2.24%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83365.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.