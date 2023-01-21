After Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Surges -552.17% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.43% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the EGLX share is $3.77, that puts it down -446.38 from that peak though still a striking 26.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $140.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 293.04K shares over the past three months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) registered a 7.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.33%, and it has moved by 21.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.33%. The short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is 2.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.07, which implies an increase of 83.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, EGLX is trading at a discount of -552.17% off the target high and -407.25% off the low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares have gone down -64.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.12% against 0.80.

While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2023.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.93%, with the float percentage being 12.77%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 2.85% of all shares), a total value of $8.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.