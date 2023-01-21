After A -5.49% Drop In The Last Week, Does Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.19% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the OMER share is $7.75, that puts it down -200.39 from that peak though still a striking 32.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $152.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 534.18K shares over the past three months.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. OMER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Omeros Corporation (OMER) registered a -8.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.19% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.49%, and it has moved by 47.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is 9.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 57.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, OMER is trading at a discount of -403.88% off the target high and 22.48% off the low.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Omeros Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares have gone down -33.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.22% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -45.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -1.50% in 2023.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Omeros Corporation insiders own 4.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.98%, with the float percentage being 39.58%. Ingalls & Snyder is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 6.52% of all shares), a total value of $12.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Omeros Corporation (OMER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $2.37 million.