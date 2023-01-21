After A -20.98% Drop In The Last Week, Does Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ACER share is $4.56, that puts it down -89.21 from that peak though still a striking 53.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $40.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 594.80K shares over the past three months.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.98%, and it has moved by -24.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.76%. The short interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 75.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ACER is trading at a discount of -397.93% off the target high and -190.46% off the low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acer Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares have gone up 50.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.89% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.00%. While earnings are projected to return 47.60% in 2023.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Acer Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 18.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.10%, with the float percentage being 31.98%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57869.0, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.