A Quick Glance At Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Stock: It Is up 66.04% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 33.71 Percent

During the last session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.98% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GROV share is $12.50, that puts it down -2258.49 from that peak though still a striking 66.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $95.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GROV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) registered a -3.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.98% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Friday, 01/20/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.13%, and it has moved by 74.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.61%. The short interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 91.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, GROV is trading at a discount of -1786.79% off the target high and -277.36% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -88.10% in 2023.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. insiders own 53.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.01%, with the float percentage being 45.54%. Sculptor Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.64 million shares (or 22.36% of all shares), a total value of $44.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of StepStone Group LP’s that is approximately 4.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Principal Global Multi Strategy Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15505.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.