Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Has Dropped -27.71% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s traded shares were 2.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ZYME share is $14.18, that puts it down -46.49 from that peak though still a striking 57.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.11. The company’s market capitalization is $526.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) trade information

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $9.68 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.48%, and it has moved by 49.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.71%. The short interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) is 12.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.3 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zymeworks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares have gone up 54.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.63% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 68.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 212.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.97 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.73 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -14.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME)’s Major holders

Zymeworks Inc. insiders own 6.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.23%, with the float percentage being 89.19%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 9.58% of all shares), a total value of $30.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 million shares, is of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 5.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $2.48 million.