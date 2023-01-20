Year-To-Date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Price Has Decrease -1.18%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 19.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.74% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $6.38, that puts it down -282.04 from that peak though still a striking 13.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.14 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) registered a -8.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.74% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by -3.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.49%. The short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 156.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.05, which implies an increase of 66.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DNA is trading at a discount of -618.56% off the target high and -79.64% off the low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares have gone down -47.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -840.00% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then jump 79.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.36 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.31 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.75 million and $148.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.90% and then drop by -52.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -6.90% in 2023.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.64%, with the float percentage being 87.22%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 204.08 million shares (or 18.56% of all shares), a total value of $636.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 126.82 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $395.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 84.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $262.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.76 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $102.21 million.