What Will Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Be Like After It Drops -146.32% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 5.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.93% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $2.34, that puts it down -146.32 from that peak though still a striking 33.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $349.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.38 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) registered a -7.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.93% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.37%, and it has moved by -32.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.74%. The short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 36.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares have gone down -5.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.90% against -2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 195.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.6 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.29 million and $2.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.90% and then jump by 54.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -38.70% in 2023.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders own 26.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.98%, with the float percentage being 13.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.54 million shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $5.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.44 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $4.21 million.