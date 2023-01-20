What Should You Do With Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.58% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SOLO share is $2.44, that puts it down -146.46 from that peak though still a striking 42.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $118.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 999.22K shares over the past three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SOLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) registered a 7.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.58% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.29%, and it has moved by 11.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.32%. The short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 13.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.40, which implies an increase of 77.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.40 and $4.40 respectively. As a result, SOLO is trading at a discount of -344.44% off the target high and -344.44% off the low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares have gone down -32.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.05% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 26.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 203.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.88 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2023.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders own 9.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.00%, with the float percentage being 12.16%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 12.15% of all shares), a total value of $5.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.68 million.