Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s -1.76% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VS share is $37.50, that puts it down -5948.39 from that peak though still a striking 38.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.96K shares over the past three months.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.76%, and it has moved by 38.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.98%. The short interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is 0.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.73, which implies an increase of 77.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.73 and $2.73 respectively. As a result, VS is trading at a discount of -340.32% off the target high and -340.32% off the low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Versus Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares have gone down -88.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.83% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -333.30% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 151.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.00%. While earnings are projected to return -79.90% in 2023.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc. insiders own 12.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.87%, with the float percentage being 17.04%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 16.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $79312.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 16.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18105.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $7658.0.