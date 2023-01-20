Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY)

During the last session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.39% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the SY share is $3.12, that puts it down -48.57 from that peak though still a striking 76.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $164.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.00K shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. SY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a 21.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.39% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.83%, and it has moved by 90.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.81%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.48 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then drop by -12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return -247.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.91% per annum.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 38.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.45%, with the float percentage being 82.60%. Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.07% of all shares), a total value of $11.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.42 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series owns about 83482.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69632.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62527.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $53566.0.