The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Surged 3.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.04% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MOS share is $79.28, that puts it down -69.62 from that peak though still a striking 20.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.08. The company’s market capitalization is $16.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.96 million shares over the past three months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

The Mosaic Company (MOS) registered a 0.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.04% in intraday trading to $46.74 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.32%, and it has moved by 3.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.13%. The short interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is 7.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Mosaic Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares have gone down -2.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 125.99% against 24.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.60% this quarter and then drop -6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.37 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.85 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.84 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.90% and then drop by -1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.20%. While earnings are projected to return 153.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.70% per annum.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Mosaic Company is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

The Mosaic Company insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.86%, with the float percentage being 91.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 39.75 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 15.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $734.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.3 million, or about 3.02% of the stock, which is worth about $481.65 million.