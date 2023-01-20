Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Is Up 10.42% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.84% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the TENX share is $17.00, that puts it down -498.59 from that peak though still a striking 43.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $6.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.07K shares over the past three months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TENX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) registered a 17.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.84% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.36%, and it has moved by 10.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.01%. The short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.00, which implies an increase of 97.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, TENX is trading at a discount of -3421.13% off the target high and -3421.13% off the low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares have gone down -46.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.68% against 4.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.80%. While earnings are projected to return -20.70% in 2023.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 36.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.49%, with the float percentage being 43.11%. Gofen & Glossberg LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 15.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.6 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53536.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $52140.0.