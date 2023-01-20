Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) Has Been Rising 13.90% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the TPR share is $44.09, that puts it down -1.75 from that peak though still a striking 39.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.39. The company’s market capitalization is $10.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.53 million shares over the past three months.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.27.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $43.33 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by 16.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.90%. The short interest in Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 10.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.62, which implies an increase of 0.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, TPR is trading at a discount of -38.47% off the target high and 23.84% off the low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tapestry Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares have gone up 26.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.61% against -19.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then jump 21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.03 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.14 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.30% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.70%. While earnings are projected to return 21.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.85% per annum.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tapestry Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Tapestry Inc. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.71%, with the float percentage being 96.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.62 million shares (or 12.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $640.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tapestry Inc. (TPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $312.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.12 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $266.21 million.