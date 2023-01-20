Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 133.99% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 52.99% or $1.24. The 52-week high for the SLRX share is $13.46, that puts it down -275.98 from that peak though still a striking 70.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $8.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 60.15K shares over the past three months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.55.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) registered a 52.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 52.99% in intraday trading to $3.58 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 62.73%, and it has moved by 138.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.68%. The short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 15730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $125.00, which implies an increase of 97.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $125.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, SLRX is trading at a discount of -3391.62% off the target high and -3391.62% off the low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shares have gone down -27.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.16% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.50% this quarter and then jump 15.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2023.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.70%, with the float percentage being 18.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 63401.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21522.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 43409.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15114.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $79348.0.